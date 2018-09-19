WIN tickets to the 2018 Super League Grand Final

THE 2018 Betfred Super League champions will be crowned at Old Trafford on Saturday, October 13 – and The Yorkshire Evening Post has FIVE pairs of tickets to give away in our special competition.

To stand a chance of winning, simply answer the following question: What was the score when Leeds Rhinos beat Castleford Tigers in last year’s Betfred Super League Grand Final?

Kallum Watkins and Danny McGuire close on Michael Shenton during last year's Super League Grand Final.

Email your answer to yepsportcompetitions@ypn.co.uk (entering Grand Final comp as the email subject), or on the back of a postcard to Grand Final comp, Sports Desk, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE. Please include your name, address and a daytime telephone number. The closing date for entries is 10am on Monday.

The winners will be the first five correct entries drawn at random after the closing date.

Winners will not be able to choose the location of their tickets. Tickets will be provided in appropriate and available areas of the ground.

Normal YEP competition rules and regulations apply, a copy of which is available from our promotions and publicity department.

Adult tickets for the Betfred Super League Grand Final on Saturday, October 13, are available from £20 and concession tickets from £15. Purchase by calling 0844 856 113 or by visiting http://www.rugby-league.com/tickets