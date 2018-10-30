WIN tickets to see England v New Zealand at Elland Road

TEST MATCH rugby league will return to Leeds United’s Elland Road ground on Sunday, November 11, when England face New Zealand in the third and final game of the current series.

A big crowd is expected and the Yorkshire Evening Post has teamed up with the Rugby Football League and the England team to give away five pairs of tickets to the match.

Oliver Gildart goes over for England's winning try against New Zealand.

To stand a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the third Test, courtesy of the RFL and the England team, simply answer the following question: Which Leeds Rhinos player is a member of the current England squad?

Email your answer to yepsportcompetitions@ypn.co.uk (entering Third Test comp’ as the email subject), or on the back of a postcard to Third Test comp’, Sports Desk, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.

Please include your name, address and a daytime telephone number.

The closing date for entries is 10am on Friday. The winners will be the first five correct entries drawn at random after the closing date. Tickets will be available for collection at the stadium on the day of the game.

Brandon Smith takes on James Graham.

Normal YEP competition rules and regulations apply, a copy of which is available from our promotions and publicity department.

The winners’ tickets will be allocated in an appropriate area of the ground and winners cannot select their seats.

Tickets for this autumn’s international series against New Zealand are on sale at rugby-league.com/tickets and are priced from £25 for adults and £12.50 for concessions.

Our League members will get £5 off all ticket categories when purchased through the Our League app or website.