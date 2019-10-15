WIN tickets to England Knights v Jamaica
England Knights play Jamaica at Emerald Headingley on Sunday (3pm) in an historic fixture and The Yorkshire Evening Post has two pairs of tickets to give away, courtesy of the Rugby Football League.
Leeds Rhinos’ Harry Newman, Cameron Smith and Mikolaj Oledzki are in contention for the Knights, while clubmate Ashton Golding is included in Jamaica’s squad, along with Ben Jones-Bishop of Wakefield Trinity.
Jamaica, known as the Reggae Warriors, are preparing for the 2021 World Cup after beating the United States in Jacksonville a year ago to secure qualification.
Sunday will be the first time Jamaica, whose joint operations manager is dual-code legend Jason Robinson, have played an England team.
Ticket prices start at £10 for adults and £3 for anyone aged 16 or under, but you could be there free of charge courtesy of our special competition.
For your chance to win, simply answer the following question: Which rugby union World Cup winner is on Jamaica’s backroom staff?
Email your answer to yepsportcompetitions@ypn.co.uk (entering England Knights comp as the email subject), or on the back of a postcard to England Knights comp, Sports Desk, Yorkshire Evening Post, No 1 Leeds, 26 Whitehall Road, Leeds, LS12 1BE.
Please include full contact details - and hurry, entries close at 10am on Friday.
The first two correct entries chosen at random after the deadline will win the tickets.
Winners will be notified and tickets available for collection from the ground on Sunday.
