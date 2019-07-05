Don’t miss your chance to watch the action live, thanks to the UK’s favourite pea brand Batchelors Peas - Official Partner of the 2019 Coral Challenge Cup.

One lucky reader will win a pair of tickets to the Coral Challenge Cup Final and £250 Love2Shop vouchers.

Batchelors Peas are the perfect accompaniment for match day meals

The winner will be able to watch all the rugby action on Sunday, August 24, at Wembley Stadium, London, plus the Batchelors Peas mascot Can of Steel will be making an appearance

The Coral Challenge Cup is Rugby League’s most historic and prestigious competition and is the only knock-out tournament of its kind to include teams from all levels of the sport.

The eight-month-long competition starts out featuring many grassroots clubs and climaxes with a spectacular final at Wembley Stadium, which not only attracts fans from both competing finalists but the whole Rugby League community.

To be in with a chance to win a pair of tickets to the Coral Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium on August 24, answer this simple question.

What is the name of the Batchelors Peas mascot?

1. Man of Steel

2. Can of Steel

3. Pea Man

Entries should be sent to batchelorscompetition@webershandwick.com and the competition closes on August 5, and full terms and conditions* are listed below.

The first Challenge Cup final in 1897 saw Batley beat St Helens 10-3 in front of nearly 13,500 people in Leeds.

Since then the competition has gone from strength to strength.

In 1929 the final was played at Wembley Stadium for the first time.

Already a huge hit with fans of the sport, Batchelors Peas are the perfect accompaniment for match day meals and a great way to get one of your five-a-day.

Batchelors produces top quality Marrowfat, Mushy and Garden Peas, and has been a teatime family favourite for decades.

To see the players in action and for more mushy pea fun, visit the Batchelors Peas YouTube channel.

For more information about Batchelors Peas, visit batchelorspeas.co.uk.

*Terms and Conditions

This competition will run until August 5 2019 - after this date no further entries to the competition will be accepted

Entrants must be over 18

A competition draw will take place on after the closing date and the winner(s) will be the first entry(ies) drawn at random from all qualifying entries.

No alternative prize or cash equivalent is available

Winners must fund their own travel to/from the event

This promotion is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Twitter or any other social network

No responsibility accepted for any incomplete, ineligible entries (which may be disqualified at the Promoter's discretion) or entries which fail to arrive by the specified closing date.

By entering the promotion, entrants agree to be bound by these rules and by the decisions of the Promoter that are final in all matters relating to the promotion.

Bulk entries made from trade, consumer groups or third parties will not be accepted. If it becomes apparent that a participant is using a computer(s) to circumvent this condition by, for example, the use of ‘script’, ‘brute force’ or any other automated means, that person’s entries will be disqualified and any prize award will be void.

There are no cash or other alternatives in whole or in part to the stated prizes and unless otherwise agreed in writing by the Promoter, the prizes will only be awarded directly to the winners.

The Promoter reserves the right to substitute the prize of equal or greater value in the event of unavailability due to circumstances beyond the Promoter’s control.

The Promoter reserves the right to verify all entries including but not limited to asking for address and identity details and refuse to award a prize or withdraw prize entitlement and disqualify the participant where there are reasonable grounds to believe there has been a breach of these terms and conditions or any instructions forming part of this promotions entry requirements or otherwise where a participant has gained unfair advantage in participating in the promotion or won using fraudulent means. The Promoter will be final arbiter in any decisions and these will be binding and no correspondence will be entered into.

Any personal data relating to participants will be used solely in accordance with current data protection legislation and will not be disclosed to a third party (other than the Promoter’s agencies for the purpose of servicing/implementing the promotion and prizes without the individual’s prior consent.

In the event of circumstances outside the reasonable control of the Promoter, or otherwise where fraud, abuse, and/or an error (human or computer) affects the proper operation of this promotion, and only where circumstances make this unavoidable, the Promoter reserves the right to cancel or amend the promotion or these terms and conditions, at any stage, but will always endeavour to minimize the effect to participants in order to avoid disappointment.

The winner’s name can be obtained by writing to the Promoter at the address below within 3 months of the closing date.

Promoter: Princes Limited, Royal Liver Building, Pier Head, Liverpool, L3 1NX, UK