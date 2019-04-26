Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers: Daryl Powell’s men aim to battle their way through injury crisis

THE OBJECTIVE for Castleford Tigers is to still be “in the mix” for honours when their horrendous injury crisis begins to ease.

Tigers are fourth in Betfred Super League going into tomorrow’s game at Wigan Warriors, having won three of their last eight games.

Junior Moors.

One of those victories was a 38-28 defeat of Wigan three weeks ago, after Tigers trailed 20-0 inside 22 minutes.

They will be without captain Michael Shenton who suffered an ankle injury in Monday’s defeat by Catalans Dragons.

Junior Moors was hurt in the same game, but is serving a one-match suspension tomorrow and a host of key men remain on the casualty list.

“We’ve got 10 senior players injured,” coach Daryl Powell said. “We are battling our way through it at the moment.

“We are still winning games and we are still in a good position. The challenge is to be able to hang about and be tough and resilient and still be in the mix. If we do that, you would think at some point our luck has got to change and we’ll be able to get close to our best team on the field at some point during the season.”

Despite the injury crisis, Powell feels his team are capable of picking up two points tomorrow. He recalled: “We beat Wigan and Warrington last year with a similar injury list, though I don’t think it was quite as bad, so we just need to play well and our senior boys have got to take a massive lead.

“The young blokes who are coming in have got to play well, they are all good players and they have got to turn up and be good enough on the day.

“The young players are getting really good lessons – and game time – which will be invaluable moving forward.”

Nathan Massey could return for Tigers today and Tuoyo Egodo, Jacques O’Neill and Calum Turner are in contention for a recall.

Wigan’s Dan Sarginson is set to make his comeback after recovering from an ankle injury and Sam Powell is available following a two-match ban.

Wigan Warriors: from Bullock, Burgess, Escare, Flower, Gildart, Greenwood, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, O’Loughlin, Partington, Powell, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Smithies, Tautai, Williams.

Castleford Tigers: from Aston, Clare, Clark, Clarkson, Eden, Egodo, Maher, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, McShane, Milner, Minikin, O’Neill, Peachey, Smith, Trueman, Turner, Watts.

Referee: Chris Kendall (Huddersfield).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 5.15pm.