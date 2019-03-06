Wigan Warriors get their two points back after winning appeal

Have your say

SUPER LEAGUE champions Wigan Warriors have seen their two-point deduction for breaching the salary cap overturned.

On the eve of this season, an independent tribunal originally deducted the points and fined Wigan £5,000, half of it suspended, after the club was found guilty of breaches of the salary cap in 2017.

However, with the breaches totalling just £14,7000, Warriors, while accepting their guilt, appealed the verdict.

Following a re-hearing, a fresh Sport Resolutions panel has imposed a two-point deduction but, crucially, suspended it for a period of 12 months until March 2020.

That deduction will automatically be activated if Wigan commit a further breach of the Finite Salary Cap in that period.

In addition, the panel has ordered Wigan to pay a fine of £5,000 immediately and confirmed that costs of £2,000 for the original hearing on January 24 must be paid.

The panel have also ruled that their appeal deposit should be retained by the RFL.

The RFL and Wigan had already agreed to split the cost of the Sport Resolutions hearing.

It is a welcome boost for Adrian Lam’s struggling side who, prior to today’s judgement, were joint-bottom with Huddersfield Giants, who they host on Friday.

Wigan have lost three of their opening four league games, including going down at newly-promoted London Broncos on Sunday, and also fell in the World Club Challenge against Sydney Roosters.

An RFL statement read: “It is good to have this matter resolved, after this second independent hearing following the initial independent tribunal in January.

“The RFL will continue to police the salary cap in agreement with the Super League clubs.”