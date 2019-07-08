Wigan Warriors beat Leeds Rhinos to sign Jackson Hastings

Leeds Rhinos have lost out to Wigan Warriors in the race to sign Salford Red Devils half-back Jackson Hastings.

The Australian will join Wigan next season on a two-year contract.

Wigan have included an NRL get out clause in the second year of the deal, which it is believed Leeds were not prepared to do.

Wigan executive director Kris Radlinski said: “This a hugely significant signing for Wigan Warriors.

“In Jackson Hastings, we have secured the services of one of the most sought-after talents in the game, having fought off interest from around Super League and in the NRL. Jackson has a burning desire to win things in England and that ultimately lead to him joining us and turning down bigger money elsewhere.

“His attacking nous with ball-in-hand and his running game have lit up the Betfred Super League since he’s arrival in the UK in 2018.

“Furthermore, I believe his leadership and influence will play a big role for us in 2020 and beyond.

“Not only are we excited to see what he can bring to us on the pitch and on the training paddock, we are looking forward to seeing how Jackson immerses himself with the Wigan Warriors community and how he engages with our loyal fan-base as one of the league’s most recognisable and popular personalities.”