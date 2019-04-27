Widnes Vikings v Dewsbury Rams: Coach Lee Greenwood determined to learn lessons of a tough Easter

DEWSBURY RAMS have learned from a tough Easter, but boss Lee Greenwood admits they are at a disadvantage going into tomorrow’s game at Widnes Vikings (3pm).

Rams suffered back-to-back defeats to Batley Bulldogs and Leigh Centurions and are 10th in the Betfred Championship.

“I couldn’t fault the effort, we just made some uncharacteristic mistakes,” Greenwood said of the 34-12 loss at Leigh on Easter Monday.

“If you give a side like Leigh that much ball near their own line they are always going to score. Against Batley on Good Friday [when Rams were beaten 20-8] it was the first time I’ve seen that performance from us when we were rolled around the middle and conceded a few soft tries – and got bullied a bit.

“We are learning and going through stuff as a group. We have got some young players and they are going to make mistakes.

“You have to go through it to learn from it, but it’s not easy at the time.”

While Widnes have retained full-time status since being relegated from Super League, Rams’ players have had to cope with day jobs alongside three games in 10 days. Greenwood admitted: “Nobody’s at full fitness.

“Widnes have got the upper-hand because they are full-time and they’ve got the medical assistance and re-hab whereas our guys have been working and then they turn up to training.”