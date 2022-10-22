The 28-year-old was born in Auckland, New Zealand and has played Test rugby for Samoa.

He began his top-flight career with New Zealand Warriors, making his NRL debut in 2015 and has been at Gold Coast since 2020.

Lisone, known for his strong running and power in defence, has 133 NRL appearances to his name, including 14 this year.

Sam Lisone. Picture by Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz.

He has also attracted interest from Wakefield Trinity, but Rhinos are in pole position to announce his signing as their first overseas recruit for next season.

The decision not to offer forward Bodene Thompson a new contract has created a space on Rhinos’ overseas quota.

Intriguingly, Rhinos are also believed to be keen to sign Lisone’s partner Georgia Hale, who plays for Gold Coast in the National Women’s Rugby League.

Hale is vice-captain of New Zealand Ferns who will be competing in the Women’s World Cup which begins in Leeds on November 1.

Georgia Hale in possession for Warriors agianst Dragons in 2020. Picture by David Neilson /PhotoSportNZ/SWpix.com © SWpix.com.

One of the top names in the women’s game, Rhinos regard Hale - who can play at stand-off, scrum-half or loose-forward - as an ideal replacement for captain Courtney Winfield-Hill.

The number seven led Leeds to the Betfred Women’s Super League title this year and is in England’s World Cup squad, but will take a break from rugby league next season.

Rhinos have made seven signings so far for 2023, but have space on their salary cap following Jack Walker’s move to Bradford Bulls and the decision of Zak Hardaker to reject a new contract and sign for Leigh Leopards.

SAM LISONE

Age: 28.

Born: Auckland, New Zealand.

Height: 1.84 metres/6ft.

Weight: 110kg/17st3lbs

Position: Prop.

Junior club: Otahuhu Leopards.

NRL appearances: 133.

NRL tries: five.

New Zealand Warriors (2015-2019): 85 appearances, three tries.

Gold Coast Titans: (2020-2022): 48 appearances, two tries.

Samoa appearances: Five from 2015-2017.

GEORGIA HALE

Age: 27.

Born: Auckland, New Zealand.

Height: 1.57 metres/5ft 1in.

Weight: 68kg/10st7lbs

Position: Stand-off/scum-half/loose-forward.

NWRL appearances: 19.

NRL tries: two

New Zealand Warriors (2018-2020): Nine appearances, two tries.

Gold Coast Titans (2022): 10 appearances.