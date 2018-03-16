Whitehaven v Dewsbury Rams: Challenge Cup brings out the romantic in pragmatic coach Kelly

COACH NEIL Kelly insists Dewsbury Rams are expecting a tough tie at lower-league Whitehaven in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup tomorrow (3pm).

Kelly’s Betfred Championship side will be favourites against a Haven outfit who have lost both their League One fixtures this season and were hammered 44-6 at Doncaster last weekend.

But Rams are also coming off a loss, to Toulouse six days ago, and Kelly warned: “It is a tricky tie because they are at home.

“We aren’t taking too much notice of their result against Doncaster, though we will watch the video. They are a different kettle of fish at home than if we were playing them at Dewsbury. We fully expect to go up there and have a really tough game, but we are going there with ambitions of winning.”

Rams are aiming for at least a top-six finish in the Championship this year, but Kelly added: “Whilever you are in the Cup it is important, then as soon as you go out [you say] it’s a distraction.

“Everybody loves being in the Cup and if we can win one or two games it increases our chances of getting a Super League club and the increased revenue from that. There is a romance to it; I harbour thoughts of a super-spectacular achievement and getting to Wembley with Dewsbury.

“But as soon as you’re out it does allow you to focus on the league, which is the most important competition for a club like ours.”