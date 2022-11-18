England captain Tom Halliwell lifts the 2021 Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup trophy after victory over France in the final. Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

Halliwell, the England captain, scored two tries, including the winner in the 78th minute and was named player of the match after the 28-24 success over France in front of a world record crowd of more than 4,000 in Manchester.

He said: “It’s probably the best feeling in the world, lifting the trophy with these boys and this staff.

"We’ve been working so hard for the past five years to be able to get to this point. It is so good knowing all that hard work has paid off.”

England coach Tom Coyd and captain Tom Halliwell celebrate with the Wheelchair World Cup Trophy. Picture by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images for RLWC.

Of his winning try, Halliwell recalled: “If I am honest, I was going to pass the ball! I managed to find my way over the tryline and it was a great feeling.”

Wheelchair rugby league has been a huge hit during the World Cup and Halliwell reckons England’s win will take it to a new level.

“It has been groundbreaking,” he said of the tournament. “This is the first World Cup of its kind and it has really shown what rugby league is about – about community and letting everybody play.

"For me, it is a pleasure to play with and against the players I do. It is inspiring and it really motivates me.

"I think wheelchair rugby league is the best game in the world. It is about getting more people involved and creating a legacy, we want future generations to play this sport and grow it to the next level.”

England trailed 8-0 early on and were two points adrift at the interval. Coach Tom Coyd said: “At half-time I said believe in yourselves.