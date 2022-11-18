Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup final: Leeds Rhinos star's joy after England win title
Leeds Rhinos’ Tom Halliwell described winning the Wheelchair Rugby League World Cup as the best feeling in the world.
Halliwell, the England captain, scored two tries, including the winner in the 78th minute and was named player of the match after the 28-24 success over France in front of a world record crowd of more than 4,000 in Manchester.
He said: “It’s probably the best feeling in the world, lifting the trophy with these boys and this staff.
"We’ve been working so hard for the past five years to be able to get to this point. It is so good knowing all that hard work has paid off.”
Of his winning try, Halliwell recalled: “If I am honest, I was going to pass the ball! I managed to find my way over the tryline and it was a great feeling.”
Wheelchair rugby league has been a huge hit during the World Cup and Halliwell reckons England’s win will take it to a new level.
“It has been groundbreaking,” he said of the tournament. “This is the first World Cup of its kind and it has really shown what rugby league is about – about community and letting everybody play.
"For me, it is a pleasure to play with and against the players I do. It is inspiring and it really motivates me.
"I think wheelchair rugby league is the best game in the world. It is about getting more people involved and creating a legacy, we want future generations to play this sport and grow it to the next level.”
England trailed 8-0 early on and were two points adrift at the interval. Coach Tom Coyd said: “At half-time I said believe in yourselves.
"I thought we were playing within ourselves – our defence was so solid, but we were a bit scared of making a mistake. I said believe in yourselves and they went out and did it.”