Wheelchair RL: Leeds Rhinos going all out for Challenge Cup glory in Sheffield

LEEDS RHINOS Wheelchair Rugby League team will aim to add the Challenge Cup to their collection of silverware when they face The Argonauts, from Kent, in tomorrow’s final at the English Institute of Sport in Sheffield (3pm).

Rhinos, who secured the league leaders’ shield with a 118-32 win over second-placed Halifax last week, have been Challenge Cup runners-up for the past two seasons, but never won the trophy.

“We’re in great form at the moment, but well aware of the challenge ahead and we’re fully focused on performing at our best,” coach Joshua Gardner said.

“This trophy means the world to our team and we will do everything we can to bring it home.”

Rhinos captain James Simpson is desperate to put the disappointment of the past two seasons to bed.

The England international said: “It would incredible to come away with the win and make up for the disappointment of the last two cup finals.

“Our squad has been playing together for years and we’ve gelled together so well.

“We have a great bunch of players and we need to stick to our brand of footy and play the game our way to come away with the win. We know there will be some tough periods of the game and we need to dig in and ride out the storm.”