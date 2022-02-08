West Yorkshire player handed year-long ban following Challenge Cup tie

Thornhill Trojans' Jake Wilson faces a year out of the game following incidents in a Challenge Cup first round tie. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Jake Wilson, of Dewsbury-based community club Thornhill Trojans, was banned by an RFL operational rules tribunal tonight (Tuesday) after being charged with three instances of serious foul play in a first round tie at Doncaster on January 30.

Wilson pleaded guilty to one grade F charge of other contrary behaviour and to a grade D charge of intentionally standing on an opponent.

He was found guilty of a second grade F charge of other contrary behaviour.

Wilson was not sin-binned or sent-off during the game, which Trojans lost 24-6, but the incidents were picked up by the RFL's match review panel.

F is the most serious grading, punishable by a ban of eight or more matches or a suspension for a fixed time period.

Grade D charges can lead to a ban of three-five matches, with two-three for grade C offences.

In another hearing tonight, Keighley Cougars' Kyle Kesik was found not guilty of a grade C charge of using his knees in a Challenge Cup defeat at Hunslet.

His team-mate Dan Parker pleaded guilty to a grade D charge of other contrary behaviour in the same match and was suspended for four games.