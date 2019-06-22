West Wales Raiders v Hunslet – Gary Thornton hoping clear-the-air talks have done the trick

THERE WAS no holding back in this week’s team meeting and Hunslet coach Gary Thornton reckons some tough words will have positive results.

The Parksiders suffered a costly 22-20 home defeat by Doncaster last week which moved them down a place to fourth in Betfred League One ahead of today’s game at West Wales Raiders (3pm).

“We had an honest heart-to-heart and review with the players,” Thornton revealed.

“It was quite heated and brutal, as it needed to be, but that is all part of the process of improving and trying to get things right.

“Hopefully, that has cleared the air and I don’t think we were far off last week.

“It was not a case of Doncaster being miles better, it was about us making some wrong decisions and not managing the game properly.

“We gifted them some soft tries and that’s what cost us the game.”

West Wales have lost all their 11 league games so far, but the long journey to Llanelli will make it a 14 or 15-hour day for Hunslet’s players and staff.

“We’ve got a really tough three or four weeks coming up after that, we have got Newcastle, Coventry and Whitehaven and they are possibly going to be defining games in our season,” Thornton said.

“We have got to make sure we are properly prepared and this week is as much about the performance, getting right some of the issues we had against Doncaster.

“We will treat it with respect and, hopefully, come up with a good performance and result.”

Hunslet will be without forwards Josh Tonks and Duane Straugher due to injury, but Thornton confirmed: “They are not long-termers.

“Josh has had a bit of a knock to a leg for a few weeks and he has played through, he is a tough kid.

“Duane picked up an ankle/shin injury which is causing him some discomfort.

“If it was a cup final he could have played, but I am not sure a six hour journey there, playing and then a six hour journey back is what he needs.

“Hopefully, he will be fit for the Newcastle game.”