Thomas Minns. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Minns suffered a broken leg during Featherstone Rovers’ 63-14 thrashing of visitors London Broncos in the Betfred Championship.

The injury will require surgery and rule him out of Rovers’ clash with York City Knights in the AB Sundecks 1895 Cup final, in 12 days’ time.

Rovers are also expected to be without forward Jack Bussey, who sustained an ankle injury against London.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frankie Halton. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

Despite those setbacks, Rovers ran in 11 tries to maintain their impressive form.

Craig Hall led the way with a hat-trick and nine goals, for a personal haul of 30 points.

Nu Brown crossed twice and other scorers were Will Dagger, Dane Chisholm, Junior Moors, Dean Parata, Gareth Gale and Calum Field.

Chisholm added a one-pointer for Rovers, who led 41-10 at half-time.

London’s tries were scored by Chris Hankinson, who added a conversion, Jarrod Sammut and Abbas Miski.

The win extended Rovers’ 100 per cent record in the Betfred Championship to 11 matches and they have now scored more than 60 points in three successive games.

“The first half was really good, against a decent side,” coach James Webster said.

“We’ve scored 240-odd points in our last four games so I will take that, we are a side that can build momentum well.”

The 1895 Cup final, Rovers first Wembley appearance since 1983, will be broadcast live by the BBC on the red button and iPlayer.

The RFL have confirmed there will be no extra-time and if the scores are level after 80 minutes, the trophy will be shared.

Meanwhile, Featherstone forward Frankie Halton has signed a two-year contract with Hull KR, beginning next season.

The Ireland international joined Featherstone from Swinton Lions last September.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith said: "He’s really strong carrying the ball, with a good eye for the inside shoulders that get him through holes.

“There’s plenty of size about him as well as good speed for a back-rower, who can also play in other positions. He’s very versatile.

“He’s solid in defence, but I think there is room for improvement in all areas for him."