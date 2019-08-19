We need another win, says Wakefield Trinity star Danny Brough

DANNY BROUGH says Wakefield Trinity have finally “found their feet” in the desperate battle to avoid relegation.

The veteran half-back helped Chris Chester’s side to a crucial 38-10 success at fellow Super League strugglers Hull KR on Sunday.

It was just the West Yorkshire club’s second win in a dozen Super League games and could not have come at a better time.

Bottom-placed London Broncos’ shock win at Catalans Dragons on Saturday had left London, KR, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield all level on 18 points at the foot of the table.

But Trinity’s emphatic success – they clinically scored 24 unanswered second-half points –- lifts them two points clear of danger with just three games remaining.

“It’s a massive morale-booster; everyone has been kicking stones,” said Brough, as they ended a five-match losing streak.

“We have been down, looking at the floor, but we actually found our feet on Sunday.

“We’d been a bit off but showed when we get in that arm wrestle it’s a different game. We probably needed to do that back in Round 20 rather than start now in Round 26.

“Getting the two points on Sunday was the most important thing – it takes a bit of pressure off – but the job’s still not done yet. There’s a lot of high expectations down at Wakefield but if we don’t come up with another win we could still be right in it.”

Trinity have a tough run-in with the visit of in-form champions Wigan Warriors on Sunday, September 1 before heading to Challenge Cup finalists Warrington Wolves and, lastly, hosting London.

But if they can repeat the performance produced at Rovers, when Brough and fellow half-back Jacob Miller controlled the show, they know they can stay clear of trouble.

The duo helped create seven tries and former Hull FC star Brough, 36, said: “We started really well to be perfectly honest.

“We went against the wind in the first half and felt if we just held them out we’d have a good chance in the second period. But we went 14-0 up only to see them score two sloppy tries which hurt us.

“Half-time couldn’t come quick enough but in the second half we controlled the ball and we completed at about 91 per cent which is just what we needed.”

Former ‘Man of Steel’ Brough, who rejoined Wakefield from Huddersfield in the off-season, has come in for criticism along with captain Miller during their recent troubled run.

But he flourished against Rovers and said: “You can get as much stick as you want as half-backs; people are always saying this and that about your game.

“It doesn’t bother us, though. Me and Milky go out there and try our best every week. If it comes off, then great.

“Luckily, it did at Rovers and now we move on to the next one.”