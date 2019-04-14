WATCH: Wakefield Trinity's Ben Jones-Bishop back in the scoring mood at last

BEN JONES-BISHOP celebrated the end of his barren run and hailed a “massive” two points for depleted Wakefield Trinity as they head into the crucial Easter period.

The former Leeds Rhinos winger scored a brace during Friday’s epic 30-20 victory over champions Wigan Warriors.

Wakefield Trintiy's Ben Jones-Bishop celebrates one of his tries against Wigan (PIC:James Heaton)

It was the first time Jones-Bishop had crossed in seven months, dating back to the final game of last season.

Normally a prolific scorer, he had failed to touch down in any of the opening nine games this term before getting off the mark in a match where Trinity lost four players - Jacob Miller, Reece Lyne, Kyle Wood and Anthony England - to injuries.

“I think it is probably my longest run without a try,” said Jones-Bishop, who finished with 18 last term.

“I still like to think I've been contributing for those 10 rounds so far but it is nice to get over and help us pick up another two points.

Wakefield Trinity's Anthony England is helped off injured (PIC:James Heaton)

“It was a big, big win for us. We were down to no subs and they were pivotal players (missing) as well.

“We had a fair few rejigs throughout the second half so it’s a massive two points for us and really important going into Easter.”

The victory took them up to fourth, level on points with Castleford Tigers who they visit on Thursday before hosting Leeds on Easter Monday.

Jones-Bishop, 30, added: “Hopefully the injuries are not too serious and we can get a few back but playing on Thursday it might be a bit too soon for some.

“We have a squad, though, and that's what it’s there for.

“We work hard in training as a squad and fighting for places some guys will get their chance to put their best foot forward.”

Head coach Chris Chester is likely to recall players such as Chris Annakin, who have been on loan, while they could also potentially seal a deal to re-sign winger Mason Caton-Brown.

Meanwhile, in-form prop Dave Fifita had another outstanding game, including producing one stunning touchline run to set up Max Jowitt’s try on the interval hooter.

He looked like a winger himself and Jones-Bishop admitted: “I think he hurdled a player as well.

“You could just see his pink shorts flashing by down the wing!

“He was incredible. Dave played 80 minutes as well so he led from the front and along with the rest of our pack he was tremendous.

“To have no subs in that second half and for him to play 80 minutes and get through the work he does he’s a credit to himself.”