WATCH - Featherstone Rovers 20 Hull FC 38: Briscoe equals record but Rovers knocked out in fiery clash

THERE WAS a world record, but no shock at Post Office Road last night.

Winger Luke Briscoe was among Featherstone Rovers’ try scorers in a 38-20 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup sixth round loss to Hull.

He has now scored at least one try in 17 consecutive games, equalling Leeds legend Eric Harris’ all-time record set in 1935-36.

It is a remarkable achievement by the former Leeds Rhinos and Hunslet man, who came through the academy ranks at Hull.

Briscoe, now playing for his hometown club, added a second try soon after the break, taking his tally for the season to 28. He has 29 tries in his scoring run, which began in the final game of last year.

Rovers gave a good account of themselves, out-scoring the Super League side 10-8 in a bad-tempered second half which had more cards (seven) than tries (four), but the damage was done early on as Hull built a 30-10 interval lead, scoring three converted tries in the opening 13 minutes.

Luke Briscoe touches down.

A decent Cup tie became a farce late on as Hull finished with only nine players on the field. Bureta Faraimo was sent-off for a foul on Anthony Thackeray on the final play, when Danny Washbrook, Jake Connor and Jamie Shaul were already in the sin-bin. Rovers had Briscoe, John Davies and Brad Knowles yellow-carded.

The visitors were without first-choice half-backs Albert Kelly and Marc Sneyd, but Connor was outstanding at stand-off, scoring the first and third touchdowns, either side of one by Sika Manu and finishing with five conversions.

Rovers got on the board when former Hull man Thackeray went over from close-range after Gareth Hock – who made an impact off the bench – had been held up. The attack was sparked by a huge 40-20 from Martyn Ridyard.

Featherstone were pressing again when Josh Hardcastle spilled the ball and Shaul gathered and raced 70 metres to touch down. Connor sent Josh Griffin over soon afterward, on 32 minutes before Briscoe scored his historic try from Thackeray’s pass.

It is a remarkable achievement by the former Leeds Rhinos and Hunslet man, who came through the academy ranks at Hull. Peter Smith

Briscoe got over the line again early in the second half, with a fine one-handed put down from Tom Holmes’ pass.

That gave Featherstone a glimmer, but they were fortunate not to be a man down moments later when Misi Taulapapa – who later limped off injured – flattened Shaul before the ball arrived.

It wasn’t high and referee Scott Mikalauskas felt it was mis-timed rather than anything that warranted a card. He more than made up for that later on.

In the set from the penalty Connor looped a superb pass to Faraimo and his try effectively ended any prospect of a fightback.

Fev's Luke Cooper

Faraimo added a second try on 63 minutes. Holmes spilled the ball almost on Hull’s line and the winger raced the length of the field, but Rovers completed the scoring when Hock went over and Ridyard kicked his second goal.

The sin-binnings – all in the final 25 minutes – were Rovers’ Briscoe (holding down Shaul), Davies (high tackle on Litten) and Knowles (foul on Misi Matongo).

For Hull, Danny Washbrook (kneeing Shaun Robinson in the face), Connor (retaliation) and Shaul (delaying a tap restart).

Hull’s win came at a cost as they lost prop Josh Bowden, stand-off Carlos Tuimavave and winger Fetuli Talanoa to injury during the game.

Featherstone Rovers: Thackeray, Briscoe, Hardcastle, Taulapapa, Robinson, Ridyard, Holmes, Wheeldon, Carlile, Knowles, Farrell, Davies, Lockwood. Substitutes: Wildie, Hock, Cooper, Brooks.

Hull FC: Shaul, Faraimo, Griffin, Hadley, Talanoa, Connor, Tuimavave, Green, Houghton, Bowden, Manu, Minichiello, Westerman. Substitutes: Matongo, Washbrook, Litten, Lane.

Tom Holmes

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (Warrington). Attendance: 2,322.