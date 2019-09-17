WATCH: Coach Daryl Powell hones Castleford Tigers’ attack going into Super League play-offs

CASTLEFORD TIGERS need to attack the play-offs, boss Daryl Powell says.

Tigers begin their campaign in a sudden-death elimination tie at Warrington Wolves on Thursday.

Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe/JPIMedia

Finishing fifth in Betfred Super League makes Castleford underdogs to reach the Grand Final.

Powell is confident his team are defensively strong enough to go all the way, but admitted their attacking game needs to improve for them to have any chance of a second appearance at Old Trafford in three seasons.

Tigers are on the back of a 26-8 defeat at Wigan Warriors five days ago and Powell said: “We threw a lot at Wigan, but there wasn’t enough of it with enough clarity and purpose and accuracy to break them down.

“We want to be a fair bit more accurate this week and we want our kicking game to be better. We’ve spent a lot of time attacking teams like St Helens and Wigan over the last few weeks and we haven’t really been good enough to break them down, so that’s going to be a key focus for us.”

Adam Milner, fit again after a bout of illness. PIC: Chris Mangnall/SWpix.com

Warrington finished fourth, after sitting second for most of the campaign and were crushed 26-4 at Leeds Rhinos last Friday.

Powell said: “I think Warrington have been great all year, until around the Challenge Cup, but they’ve been talking up it being a one-off game and how good they’ve been in one-off games this year.

“It is hard to argue against that but I think, for us, it’s just get ourselves right and enjoy the experience and the challenge of what’s in front of us.

“We are away from home in every game we’re going to be in in this play-off series, based on finishing fifth, so it’ll be a tough game, but I am looking forward to it.”

Loose-forward/hooker Adam Milner is expected to be available on Thursday after missing last week’s match because of illness.

“Adz will be okay,” Powell confirmed. “We’ve got a couple of boys to check and see where they’re at.

“We could potentially be a few players down, but we’ve got a good squad, players who have been in there and played well all year.

“We’ve just got to come up with special performances over the next four weeks.”

Wigan prop forward Oliver Partington, who has started his club’s last eight matches, has been handed a one-match penalty notice for allegedly striking centre Cheyse Blair with his arm during their league win over Castleford last Thursday.

If the Warriors contest the grade A offence, the player will face a hearing on Tuesday with the possibility of him missing Friday’s qualifying semi-final against Salford at the DW Stadium.

Partington was also given a caution for “contrary behaviour” after he was seen rubbing the head of a bandaged Paul McShane during Thursday’s game.

Castleford second rower Jesse Sene-Lafao, who was sent off for using his knees in a tackle on Partington in that match, has been given a two-match penalty notice for a grade C offence.

The suspension will rule the player out of the Tigers’ elimination play-off tie at Warrington on Thursday but the club are considering fighting the charge.

“We’ll have a chat about what we’re going to do but obviously it’s a bit of a blow for us if he’s going to miss the game,” said Castleford coach Daryl Powell.

“Jesse has been playing pretty well for us.”

Castleford have injury doubts over Mike McMeeken (dead leg) and Nathan Massey (shoulder).

Former England scrum-half Matty Smith, who is on loan to Warrington from Catalans Dragons, is in danger of missing Thursday’s game after being handed a one-match penalty notice for a dangerous tackle.

Elsewhere, Hull KR Matt Parcell was given a three-match penalty notice for a dangerous tackle on Lee Mossop during his side’s defeat at Salford and Leeds winger Luke Briscoe got one match for use of his knees during the win over Warrington.