WATCH: Castleford Tigers boss bemoans video referee call but has "no excuses" for pointless exit at Salford

DISAPPOINTED Castleford Tigers head coach Daryl Powell says he had “no excuses” after his side’s play-off defeat.

The West Yorkshire club saw their season ended in dismal fashion last night with a 22-0 elimination loss in the rain at Salford Red Devils.

Lacklustre Castleford failed to make any dent into outstanding opponents who now stand just 80 minutes away from a maiden Grand Final appearance.

Powell said: “Clearly it was disappointing.

“The first half we were really poor and to be 14-0 down in conditions like tonight was always going to be tough

“Our effort second half was much better but with the ball we lack a cutting edge and we played against a pretty good team tonight; they were too good for us.”

Powell did have issues with video referee Robert Hicks after he failed to overturn Jake Bibby’s first half try which Greg Minikin seemed to have prevented at 6-0.

Soon after, Salford full-back Niall Evalds also produced a stunning try-saving tackle on opposite number Jordan Rankin.

“In hindsight, if the video ref has got a pair of eyes we’d be 8-0 down not 14-0 down,” he said.

“It was a funny old call that. But then it was a world-class tackle, a great tackle (on Rankin).

“He’s clean away to potentially score in the corner but they out-played us tonight.

“There’s no excuses from us.

"They dominated us. Salford are a good side, I thought they defended really well. They're good enough to get to the Grand Final the way they're playing."