WATCH - Bradford Bulls 24 Leeds Rhinos 22: John Kear hails Bulls Cup shock as Rhinos slump again

Championship side Bradford Bulls are into the quarter-finals of the Coral Challenge Cup after humiliating woeful Leeds Rhinos 24-22 at Odsal on Saturday

Bulls stormed back from 12-4 down to lead 22-14 at half-time and though Leeds hit back in the second half, Bradford deserved their famous win.

It was Leeds’ first game under interim coach Rochard Agar after Dave Furner was sacked during the week.

They got off to a good start when Brad Dwyer split the defence and sent Tui Lolohea in, but Tom Briscoe couldn’t control and restart and Jordan Lilley’s pass put Dalton Grant in.

Callum McLelland - making his first start for Rhinos in place of Richie Myler - stretched over, but Bulls then took advantage of the visitors’ errors and ill-discipline to score 18 unanswered points.

On 22 minutes Jake Webster went over from Rowan Milnes’ cross kick and moments later Sam Hallas touched down against his former club off Milnes’ offload.

Mikey Wood went over from close-range on 32 minutes and then Milnes booted a penalty to go with a brace of conversions, after Elliot Minchella had missed with the first two.

Leeds pulled two points back when Liam Sutcliffe, who had converted their two tries, landed a long-range penalty after the hooter.

Harry Newman got the ball down from Lolohea’s pass seven minutes into the second half for an unconverted try.

Steve Crossley was held up over the Leeds line and Adam Cuthbertson had a touchdown ruled out at the other end because Cameron Smith’s pass was forward before Milnes made it a six-point gap with a penalty goal.

With seven minutes left Tom Briscoe made a fine catch and touched down from Sutcliffe’s kick, but the conversion bounced away off an upright

and Bulls held on for a famous win which leaves Rhinos in crisis.