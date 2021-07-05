Rhinos' in-form hooker Brad Dwyer began his career at Warrington. Picture by Bruce Rollinson.

Leeds Rhinos take a three-game winning run to Warrington Wolves on Monday.

Rhinos will be in confident mood and boosted by the return of four key players, but Warrington have won their last six Super League games and are the competition's form team.

Here is all the essential information ahead of the game.

Fixture: Warrington Wolves v Leeds Rhinos.

Competition: Betfred Super League round 13.

At: HJ Stadium

On: Monday, July 5.

Kick-off: 7.45pm.

Coverage: Sky Sports and Our League for season ticket holders.

Tickets: The game is all-ticket with a 4,000 capacity. All tickets have been allocated to Warrington members.

Warrington coach: Australian Steve Price, 43, is in his third and final season as Warrington boss. He joined them from Cronulla Sharks, where he was assistant-coach and will leave when his contract expires in November . A former player for St George and Balmain, he had a spell in charge of the Samoan national team and was head coach of NRL outfit St George-Illawarra Dragons from 2012-2014.

Warrington's star man: They have a team full of them, but Australian centre Jake Mamo stole the show against Wigan last week with a sparkling hat-trick. Mamo will join Castleford Tigers next season and is keen to go out on a high.

Key battle: Rhinos could move Kruise Leeming from half-back to hooker, or start with Brad Dwyer - known as their super sub - in the number nine role. Both players are in good form, but whoever starts will be up against one of the best in Wolves’ Daryl Clark, while Danny Walker is a talented option off the bench.

Warrington's form: Warrington are third in the table and have won their last six Super League games, including a 40-14 success at Wigan Warriors five days ago. They have lost only twice - with one draw - in 12 league fixtures, raising hopes this could be their year.

Previous meeting: October 13, 2020. Warrington Wolves 32 (Tries Ashton 2, King, Currie, D Clark Goals: Ratchford 6), Leeds Rhinos 6 (Try Walters. Goal O’Connor). Referee: Chris Kendall.

Last five results (most recent first): Warrington WWWWL, Rhinos WWWLW.

Super League head to head: Leeds won 35, Warrington won 23, one draw.

Connections: Rhinos' team boss Richard Agar had a spell on Warrington's coaching staff and Brad Dwyer was signed from there, along with Richie Mhyler who is currently injured. Warrington's Robbie Mulhern began his career in Rhinos' academy.

Rhinos injuries: Jack Walker (foot), Harry Newman (broken leg), Richie Myler (finger), King Vuniyayawa (head).

Unavailable due to Covid: Zane Tetevano, Cameron Smith.

Suspended: Luke Gale.

Rhinos team news: Winger Ash Handley and centre Konrad Hurrell are available after concussion and Alex Mellor and Bodene Thompson both served a one-game ban against Leigh last Thursday. But substitute forward King Vuniyayawa failed a head injury assessment during the game four days ago and drops out of Rhinos’ squad.

Warrington team news: Toby King, who has missed two games with a knee injury, is back in contention for the hosts.

Leeds Rhinos: from T Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Oledzki, Leeming, Prior, Mellor, Martin, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Holroyd, Thompson, Walters, McLelland, L Briscoe, Donaldson, O’Connor, Broadbent, Tindall, Gannon.

Warrington Wolves: from Akauola, Austin, Butler, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Hill, Hughes, King, Lineham, Longstaff, Mamo, Mulhern, Philbin, Ratchford, Thewlis, Walker, Wrench.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).

Last game: Rhinos 48 Leigh Centurions 18 (July 1), Wigan Warriors 14 Warrington Wolves 40 (June 30).

Next game: Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons (Friday, July 9, 7.45pm, Super League round 13), Hull KR v Warrington Wolves (Sunday, July 11, 3pm, Super League round 13).