Warrington Wolves sign former Leeds Carnegie star

Former England rugby union centre Luther Burrell - who spent six seasons with the then-Leeds Carnegie - has switched codes to join Warrington Wolves.

Wolves have signed Burrell from Northampton Saints on a contract until November 2021.

He will join them from July 1, once the rugby union season comes to an end.

The 31-year-old was born in Huddersfield and played rugby league as a child.

He scored eight tries in 41 appearances for Carnegie from 2006-2011, later moving to Sale and then Northampton.

Burrell said: “My background is predominantly in rugby league as I grew up in the north, in Huddersfield, surrounded by the sport and playing it at school.

“It has never really left my blood; I guess my aim was to always try my hand at it one day and I’m buzzing to get involved with rugby league and the Super League.

“I’m excited about the challenge ahead as it’s fresh for me.”

He added: “I’ve had some great times in rugby union and I’ve had some adverse times, so for me to have this opportunity to play rugby league and see how far I can get with a great team is exciting.

I’d like to think I can transfer the experience I have gained into rugby league.

“I’m not here to make up the numbers, I’m coming over and I mean business.”

Warrington chief executive Karl Fitzpatrick said: “Opportunities like this don’t come along that often, to sign a player of Luther’s quality and playing CV is fantastic for the club and for Super League.

“Having played most of his junior rugby in league, Luther is aware of the required skill-set and the physical demands. His impressive stature, his bone-crunching hits and dynamic running are sure to make him a firm favourite with our supporters.”

Head coach Steve Price insisted: “He’s a quality signing, being a former England international who has played at the highest level in rugby union.

“It’s exciting for Luther to be able to switch codes and to challenge himself in the Super League.

“He’s had an interest in the game of rugby league from a young age, and is a great coup for our club.”