Warrington Wolves beat Hull FC to reach Challenge Cup final

Warrington Wolves are the first side through to next month's Coral Challenge Cup final after a 22-14 win over Hull FC in Bolton

Joe Philbin's try a couple of minutes from the end sealed Warrington's return to Wembley where they were beaten by Catalans Dragons last season.

He pounced after an error by Joe Westerman close to Hull's line to finally end a Hull fightback which had seen them cut the gap to two points with 15 minutes left.

Bryson Goodwin's try got Warrington off to a strong start, but Marc Sneyd landed penalties either side of a try by Bureta Faraimo to give Hull an 8-4 lead.

Ben Currie crossed before the interval and Toby King touched down in the third quarter, Stefan Ratchford converting both to make it 16-8, but Scott Taylor's try, improved by Sneyd 15 minutes from time, set up a tense finale.

Warrington stand-off Blake Austin was man of the match.