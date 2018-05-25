Widnes Vikings v Wakefield Trinity: Fifita says Trinity have team to escape trouble

Wakefield prop David Fifita insists they can turn their faltering season around – and stay out of the scrap for Super League survival.

Tonight’s game at Widnes Vikings is significant at the bottom of the table, but Fifita says the bottom four isn’t Trinity’s concern.

Eight defeats from their last 10 Betfred Super League matches have left Trinity seventh in the table, three points ahead of improving Huddersfield Giants in ninth.

Giants visit Salford Red Devils, who are one place and two points adrift of Trinity, this evening and whatever happens there, if Wakefield lose they will be left uncomfortably close to the bottom four with seven games remaining in the regular season.

Fifita said the defeat against Giants in Newcastle was a costly one, but they had moved on from it.

He said: “If we’d got that one it would have made a big difference between us and ninth.”

But he stressed: “It doesn’t matter now, we will just look forward – we are still looking up.

“They [Huddersfield] are still behind us and we are not looking down at all.

“We are still looking up and trying to chase down the teams above us.

“We have got the team to do it.”

Chris Annakin could return from injury for Trinity tonight and Anthony England is available after illness. Max Jowitt, Tom Johnstone and James Batchelor are in contention for a recall, with Liam Finn, Matty Ashurst and knee-injury victim Craig Huby dropping out.

Widnes are without Rhys Hanbury and Jimmy Keinhorst from the team beaten by St Helens.