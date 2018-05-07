WATCH - Big-match verdict: Upbeat boss Chester hails Wakefield’s ball control

CHRIS Chester hailed his Wakefield Trinity side’s control after they vanquished Hull KR 54-18.

Trinity had been out of sorts recently but were emphatic as a superb second-half display gave them a much-needed lift. They led only 18-12 at the break but, with Tom Johnstone scoring a hat-trick against Rovers for the second time this season, they ran away with the contest.

Chris Chester. PIC: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Chester said: “At one point, we completed 19 sets from 19.

“We’re the sort of side that needs to control the ball and complete at a high level to win so I was really pleased with our ball control.

“We starved Hull KR of any field position in that second half and that win will do us the world of good in confidence.

“That was probably the best 40 we’ve played this season. We’ve just not been able to do it consistently enough.”

Jacob Miller. PIC: Richard Land

Chester added: “I don’t think the scoreline reflected just how tough the game actually was and the effort from Hull KR.

“They caused us a hell of a lot of problems in that first half.

“They had a try disallowed that was a try for me but we got the result and that makes that gap a little bigger with the teams beneath us.”

Australian stand-off Jacob Miller was man-of-the-match, and Chester said: “He ran the ball really, really well today.

Trinity's Liam Finn. PIC: Tony Johnson

“But just having Liam Finn on the field is a calming influence not just on Milky (Miller) but the rest of the players as well.

“We were really clinical in that second half and scored some really nice tries.”

Wakefield, who sit seventh, welcomed back prop Dave Fifta after a groin injury and he had a big impact.

“It was nice to have big Dave back in the squad,” said Chester. I’m really pleased for Tyler Randell, too. He played 70-odd minutes straight in that heat which is a big performance. We marched them down the field in the second half just playing direct.”