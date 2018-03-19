Wakefield Trinity: Winger Charnley may face Wakefield after leaving Sale for Wolves

WAKEFIELD TRINITY could face former England and Wigan Warriors star Josh Charnley when they visit Warrington Wolves on Friday.

Charnley, 26, has returned to rugby league after 32 appearances for union side Sale Sharks, alongside former Castleford Tigers winger Denny Solomona.

The winger – who scored 141 tries in 153 Super League games for Wigan – has joined ambitious Warrington on a contract until the end of 2020 and reckons his new club can challenge for a place in the Betfred Super League semi-finals.

“There’s a good culture here and I’m looking forward to getting stuck in with the lads and pushing for that top-four spot,” Charnley said.

“There wasn’t much persuasion needed.

“I know a few boys here who speak highly of this club so it wasn’t a tough decision to put pen to paper.

“I’ve been out of the game 17 months and I’ll be looking to bring some enthusiasm to the boys and bring a bit of pace to the team. I’ll try and be a bit physical and try and give the lads a lift.”

Coach Steve Price has yet to reveal whether Charnley is in contention for Friday’s game, but said: “Josh is an exciting talent. He’s a player who can beat people and break tackles. He has got electric speed and is a fantastic finisher. I feel he can bring something different to what we have at the moment.”