Wakefield Trinity will take ‘extra’ fixture in their stride warns form half-back Finn

HALF-BACK LIAM Finn says Wakefield Trinity will take fitting an extra game into an already packed Betfred Super League schedule in their stride.

Trinity were leading Widnes Vikings 2-0 on Saturday evening when a blizzard caused the game at Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue, to be abandoned.

Wakefield Trinity's Liam Finn kicked his side ahead with a penalty before Saturday's game with Widnes was abandoned. PIC: Stephen Gaunt/Touchlinepics.com

It is likely to be rearranged for the international break in June and Finn said: “It makes it a bit awkward.

“It’s not ideal at all, but we have got to fit it in somewhere.

“At some point we are going to have an extra game which most teams don’t have, but what can you do?

“At the end of the day we’ve just got to deal with it and that’s part and parcel of the game.”

Trinity are back in action on Friday when they visit Warrington Wolves.

Warrington beat Catalans Dragons 26-0 in Perpignan three days ago, but Finn reckons playing last weekend did not give them an advantage.

He said: “They have got to travel back from France and regroup.

“I don’t think we have any worries about that really.”

Finn’s penalty goal in the abandoned game will not count on his playing record, but he had no qualms with the decision to start the match.

“It was good fun. I don’t think I’ve ever played in a match that got abandoned before,” Finn said. “I don’t think there were any complaints. The snow all came at the last minute. A big crowd was in and when it wasn’t actually snowing it wasn’t too bad. I can understand fully why the game went ahead, but when that blizzard came, just before it got abandoned, it did get a bit too much.

“There’s no blame laid at anyone’s feet, just circumstances got the better of us.”