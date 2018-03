Have your say

Wakefield Trinity’s Betfred Super League clash with Widnes Vikings on Saturday evening was abandoned after 27 minutes due to snow.

Trinity were leading 2-0 through a Liam Finn penalty.

The pitch was covered in snow before kick-off, but deemed playable by the match officials.

But conditions deteriorated rapidly and referee Liam Moore called a halt in the interests of “player safety”.

Check back later for more.