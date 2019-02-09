Wakefield Trinity v St Helens: No motivation needed for visit of Saints - Chris Chester

THE CHALLENGE facing Wakefield Trinity has gone from one extreme to another, but boss Chris Chester reckons there will be no let up this year.

Trinity began their Betfred Super League season away to relegation favourites London Broncos six days ago and came unstuck 42-28.

Wakefield Trinity coach Chris Chester (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Tomorrow they will aim to bounce back against the joint-title favourites and last year’s league leaders St Helens.

Saints opened with an impressive 22-12 home win over champions Wigan, but Chester insisted his team will have to get used to tough tests in what could be the most competitive Super League for years.

“If you look at the fixture list there are no easy beats this year,” Chester warned.

“We came up against the promoted team and got our backsides kicked and Saints were very impressive against Wigan, but we don’t need any motivation for this week.

I am looking for collective improvement from every player and if we get that I will be happy. Chris Chester

“I am looking forward to it and I think the guys are as well.”

Trinity raced into a 12-0 lead on the artificial pitch at Ealing and were 18-6 ahead midway through the first half before collapsing.

Chester is aware of where they went wrong and confident it can all be put right, but admitted players will need to step up their game individually and as a team.

Despite his pre-match warnings, Chester felt complacency was an issue and that will not be a problem tomorrow.

“It was the first time since I have been here the majority of the team had a bad game,” he said.

“We were devoid of any kind of ideas so it is back to basics this week.”

Danny Brough, Craig Kopczak and George King are all set to make their competitive home debuts and Chester knows how Trinity fare at Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue, will be crucial to their top-five hopes.

“We are looking to try and get a response and get the crowd back onside,” he added.

“Our home form is vital and it has been pretty good the last couple of years.

“We turned Saints over at home last year and we are looking to do the same again.

“I am looking for collective improvement from every player and if we get that I will be happy.”

To add to Trinity’s problems from last week, hooker Tyler Randell is facing up to two months on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury which requires surgery.

Chester admitted that is a blow, but said: “It gives Kyle Wood a good opportunity over the next eight weeks.”

Forward James Batchelor was hospitalised earlier this week with a knee injury and is also ruled out of tomorrow’s game.

Danny Kirmond comes into contention along with Craig Huby who has recovered from damage to a knee.

Justin Horo and Joe Arundel, who were unused last week, retain their place in the 19-man squad.

Saints coach Justin Holbrook will select from the side that beat Wigan, plus Danny Richardson and James Bentley.

Wakefield Trinity: from Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Brough, Crowther, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Tupou, Wood.

St Helens: from Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Richardson, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Paulo, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Lees, Bentley, Coote.

Referee: Robert Hicks (Oldham).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 3pm.