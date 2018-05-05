Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR: Simpler approach could bring rewards for Trinity

AFTER PICKING up only one win from their last eight games, Wakefield Trinity will be going back to basics against Hull KR tomorrow.

It is a crunch fixture for Trinity, who began Betfred Super League round 14 in seventh place, four points clear of the Robins who are ninth.

“It is important we put some kind of performance together,” said coach Chris Chester.

“I thought in patches we did all right last week against Castleford. Defensively we handled a lot of what they threw at us, but I thought we were off with the ball. We’ve done a lot of work with the ball this week and stripped it right back. We’ve gone back to the things that really worked for us last year and at the start of this.”

Chester, a former Hull KR coach, insisted he takes responsibility for Wakefield’s dip in form. He added: “I’ve probably over-complicated things and asked a bit too much of the boys in terms of how I want to play.

“There’s a big focus this week on completing our sets and making them come off their own line - and making it hard for them to do that. We have been a bit too lateral and only scoring eight points in the last two games is obviously disappointing.”

Chester believes a win will turn his team’s season around.

“We thought it might have been a turning point when we beat St Helens,” he conceded. “We just need a confidence-boosting win. The next month could really shape our season, we have some really important games coming up.”

David Fifita is in contention to return for Trinity after injury and Liam Finn, Scott Grix and Justin Horo are back in the 19-man squad. Max Jowitt and knee injujry victim Chris Annakin drop out from the team beaten by Castleford.

Justin Carney, Nick Scruton, James Donaldson, Matty Marsh and Joe Cator drop out for Hull KR and Maurice Blair, Liam Salter, Josh Johnson, Kieran Moss, Will Dagger, Jordan Walne and Aaron Smith are vying to replace them in the 17.

Wakefield Trinity (from): Arona, Ashurst, Batchelor, England, Fifita, Finn, Grix, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Huby, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tupou, Wood.

Hull KR: from Quinlan, Vaivai, Shaw, McGuire, Masoe, Blair, Greenwood, Kavanagh, Clarkson, Lee, Mulhern, Salter, Johnson, Atkins, Moss, Dagger, Walne, Tickle, Smith.

Referee: James Child (Dewsbury).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 3pm.