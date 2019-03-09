Wakefield Trinity v Hull KR: In-form Trinity still a work in progress says Danny Brough

VETERAN HALF-BACK Danny Brough insists Wakefield Trinity are still improving.

Trinity play host to Hull KR tomorrow, nine days after Brough was at the heart of a stunning 35-18 win away to Leeds Rhinos.

Wakefield's Tom Johnstone celebrates his hat-trick of tries against Leeds.

Coach Chris Chester rated that as one of the best performances of his three years in charge, but Brough reckons Trinity still have a long way to go before they hit their best form.

“Things take time,” warned the 36-year-old pivot.

“We have got a new spine of the team and while we keep gelling hopefully we can get better along the way and keep moving forward with wins.

“We want to get some momentum – we’ve won two on the bounce now and we probably should have got something out of the St Helens game, which was disappointing.

We have got a new spine of the team and while we keep gelling hopefully we can get better and keep moving forward with wins. Danny Brough

“We’ll just roll on for this week and try and get another good performance.”

Of where Trinity’s good recent form comes from, Brough said: “We are all challenging each other in training and ripping in and that’s what’s getting performances in the games.

“I thought all the boys put in a great effort [last week], a great work ethic and it came from a good week at training.

“The performance looked after itself. We knew Leeds would come out firing and all credit to them, they started well.

“But we said we’d stick at it and try and grind them down and we did that in the end. We scored some good tries.”

Like Wakefield, Hull KR have picked up two wins this season, but have played one more game.

Tomorrow will be one of the final times Brough gets to test himself against the Robins’ former Leeds Rhinos half-back Danny McGuire.

Brough said: “They are a tricky side, Hull KR.

“They’ve got some very good players, I think Magsy’s still one of the best sixes running around. We have got a lot to look after, but we will look forward to it.”

Pace on the edges could be where the game is won.

Wakefield’s England winger Tom Johnstone has scored six touchdowns in four matches this year, including a hat-trick against Leeds.

He is arguably the best finisher in Super League on current form and Brough observed: “He is a class player. He is strong, he’s fast, he can catch – that’s all you want in a winger. He is up there with the best I’ve played with.”

Now in his second spell at Wakefield, having been signed from Huddersfield in pre-season, the scrum-half is among the leading pack in the race to become 2019’s Steve Prescott Man of Steel, an honour he won six years ago.

“I am enjoying it, I always do – and it makes it better when you’re winning,” he said of his latest move. “It is totally different to the Huddersfield set-up, the lads have been great and everybody’s made me feel welcome.

“They signed me so I have got to try and pay them back somehow.”

Trinity are without Matty Ashurst who was injured last week. Danny Kirmond could return from a biceps injury and Anthony England and Joe Arundel are also in contention.

Former Leeds prop Mitch Garbutt is available for Rovers after illness and George Lawler, Will Oakes and Adam Rooks could also be called up.

Ryan Lannon and Robbie Mulhern drop out from the team beaten at Castleford Tigers last week.

Wakefield Trinity: from Arona, Arundel, Batchelor, Brough, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Johnstone, Jones-Bishop, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Tupou, Wood.

Hull KR: from Hall, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Masoe, Greenwood, Hauraki, Garbutt, Lee, Jewitt, Atkin, Vaivai, Addy, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Oakes, Dagger, Rooks.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 3pm.