Wakefield Trinity v Huddersfield Giants: Trinity aim to turn home into a fortress says Craig Kopczak

HOME FORM will be crucial if Wakefield Trinity are to hold on to a play-off spot, according to prop Craig Kopczak.

Last weekend’s win over Salford Red Devils lifted Trinity to fourth in Betfred Super League, but was only their second in five matches at Mobile Rocket Stadium, Belle Vue.

Wakefield's David Fifita.

Trinity are in a run of four successive home games and Kopczak described last weekend’s win as “definitely something we needed”.

He said: “We’ve come up short a few times, but we got the two points and we can move on with confidence.

“We’re at home again and our away form has been a lot better than our home form so we want to make this place a bit of a fortress and make it tough for teams to come here.”

Giants will be no push-overs. They have won their last two matches and are just two points behind Trinity so Kopczak reckons Wakefield will need to show the same battling qualities they displayed five days ago.

We want to make this place a bit of a fortress and make it tough for teams to come here. Craig Kopczak

“Salford have a never-say-die attitude and we have the same mentality,” he said. “The game swung in their favour a few times, but we stuck in there and ground it out.

“It was a relief to get the points and we’re up to fourth now. It’s a funny table at the minute, everybody’s beating everybody else and I think that’s credit to the Super League. There’s competition everywhere and that’s making it exciting. Huddersfield will be high on confidence so it will be an exciting game.

“We will have to come with our A-game, but we’ll go back out there with confidence and ready to play.”

Round nine marks the start of a crucial phase of the season leading into the busy Easter period.

Pauli Pauli.

“Games are coming thick and fast,” Kopczak added. “If we can take that confidence and knock each one off as it comes we will be flying high.”

Kopczak is in a run of games against his former clubs, having played for both Salford and Huddersfield.

“It is what it is, I just go out there and play my own game,” he stressed.

“I enjoy playing rugby, that’s the main thing. No matter what team I am with I try to give 100 per cent.

“I am enjoying it at Wakefield, I have a smile on my face and playing in a pack like we have here makes it a lot easier.

“Credit to big Dave [Fifita], he is doing good minutes and Pauli [Pauli] as well. It is great to come off the back of them.”

Danny Kirmond is available tomorrow after completing a two-game ban and Keegan Hirst and Max Jowitt are also in contention, but Bill Tupou drops out after suffering a groin injury against Salford.

Giants l select from the players who won at London, plus Oliver Russell and Sam Hewitt.

Wakefield Trinity: from Arona, Arundel, Ashurst, Brough, Crowther, England, Fifita, Hampshire, Hirst, Horo, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kirmond, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Wood.

Huddersfield Giants: from McIntosh, McGillvary, Turner, Uate, Gaskell, Frawley, Leeming, Matagi, Mellor, Lawrence, O’Brien, Roberts, Ta’ai, English, Russell, Ikahihifo, Hewitt, I Senior, Joe Wardle.

Referee: Scott Mikalauskas (Leigh).

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 7.45pm.