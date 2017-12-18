Wakefield Trinity sign Leigh Centurions half-back Ryan Hampshire

Wakefield Trinity have signed 22-year-old Leigh half-back Ryan Hampshire for the 2018 season.

Hampshire also has previous Super League experience with Wigan Warriors and Castleford Tigers.

Ryan Hampshire

“I am really excited to be able to represent the club that I have followed since I was a young boy, and it has come a lot earlier than expected,” Hampshire told the Trinity website.

“It has been a long off season for me, waiting to get something sorted but my manager has managed to get the deal finalised over the last couple of days and I am looking forward to get stuck into training.”

Wakefield coach, Chris Chester added: “It has taken some work to get it over the line and I am delighted that Ryan chose to sign with us for a year.

“Ryan certainly gives us some genuine competition in the halves with Finny [Liam Finn], Milky [Jacob Miller] and also Kyle Wood.

Wakefield coach, Chris Chester. PIC: Matthew Merrick/RL Photos

“Really pleased; he is a fantastic young player and I’m looking forward to working with him.”