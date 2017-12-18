Wakefield Trinity’s off-season signing Hampshire happy to be ‘coming home’

LOCAL LAD Ryan Hampshire says joining Wakefield Trinity feels like coming home.

The former England academy full-back or half-back has signed for Trinity on a one-year contract after supporting the club as a youngster.

Hampshire, who made 59 Super League appearances during spells with Wigan Warriors, Castleford Tigers and Leigh Centurions, is from Wakefield and played his junior rugby for the Normanton Knights community club.

“I am really excited to be able to represent the club I have followed since I was a young boy and it has come a lot earlier than expected,” the 22-year-old said.

“It has been a long off-season for me, waiting to get something sorted, but my manager Craig [Harrison] has managed to get the deal finalised over the last couple of days and I am looking forward to get stuck into training.”

Trinity coach Chris Chester reckons Hampshire’s arrival will give him more options in the back division.

“It has taken some work to get there, but we have finally got something over the line and I am delighted Ryan chose to sign with us for a year,” Chester reflected.

“Ryan certainly gives us some genuine competition in the halves with Finny [Liam Finn], Milky [Jacob Miller] and also Kyle Wood. I am really pleased, he is a fantastic young player and I am looking forward to working with him.”