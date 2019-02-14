Wakefield Trinity: Reece Lyne draws strength from last team effort

THEY ARE without a win after two games, but England centre Reece Lyne reckons Wakefield Trinity “aren’t too far away”.

Trinity gave last year’s Betfred Super League leaders St Helens a tough tussle before being pipped 24-18 by a last-gasp converted try.

Wakefield Trinty's Danny Kirmond.

That came a week after a shock 42-24 drubbing at promoted London Broncos in round one and Lyne said the performance last Sunday has shown Trinity they can compete with the best sides this year.

Wakefield have no game this weekend and return to action at home to Catalans Dragons in a week’s time. Lyne stressed the extra time to work on things will help, but is confident they are back on track.

Reflecting on Wakefield’s latest performance, he said: “It was a lot better than last week.

“We knew we had to respond after a really disappointing game down in London.

Wakefield's Craig Huby receives treatment to his injured shoulder against St Helens.

“The effort was there and, if we just tidy up our attack a bit, we won’t be too far away.”

Trinity have kept most of last year’s squad together, but Lyne admitted changes in pivotal roles have a big bearing on performances.

“We’ve got to remember we’ve got pretty much a new spine with a new half and full-back, ” he pointed out.

“It will take a bit of time to gel, but we’ll keep working at training and hopefully it will happen soon.

Wakefield's Danny Brough.

“We are still building, I think everyone is.

“With the new rules the games are a bit faster and everyone’s getting to the pace of it.

“In the first couple of weeks the weather’s not the best so you just have to get through it and build some confidence.”

Laws to cut down on time wasting mean the ball is in play longer this season.

And Lyne said: “It’s good, the games seem to be flowing a lot faster which is obviously good for the fans and good for us.

“The middles have to stay out there longer than usual so you tend to find a few more tired bodies in the middle which is good for the backs.”

One positive from the clash with Saints was the way Trinity responded to adversity.

Having fallen away after building a big early lead in London, Trinity – who lost Craig Huby and Danny Kirmond to injury – battled back from conceding a try inside the opening 10 minutes, shrugged off Danny Brough’s sin-binning to go in at the break all square and levelled the scores late on.

Lyne said: “I think we struggled to turn the momentum when things went against us at London. [On Sunday] we went down early and showed good character to get back into the game.”

Of the injuries, he added: “You have to get on with it.

“A lot of teams are struggling with injuries. That is why you have a squad.”

Lyne earned a Test call up in 2018, but described his own form so far this term as “a bit scratchy”. He said: “I am probably still getting back into it.

“I need to be better, but I’ll keep working hard in training and try to get back to where I was last year.”