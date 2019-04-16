Wakefield Trinity re-sign Mason Caton-Brown

Winger Mason Caton-Brown has rejoined injury-hit Wakefield Trinity.

Caton-Brown will be added to Trinity’s squad for the derby at Castleford Tigers on Thursday after coach Chris Chester named only 18 players in his initial group.

The 25-year-old former London Broncos and Salford Red Devils back joined Trinity ahead of the 2017 season and scored 26 tries in 27 appearances before signing for Toronto Wolfpack midway through last year.

He later left the Canadian and had been playing rugby union sevens.

Caton-Brown, who has signed until the end of this season, said: “I’m really looking forward to getting started.

“I’m glad I’ve been given this opportunity to come back to Wakefield and carry on doing what I was doing from my time here before.

“All the boys have already started welcoming me so I’m looking forward to starting back with them.

“I’ve been following the team and they’ve been doing really well, so i just can’t wait to get involved.”

Trinity’s England winger Tom Johnstone has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a second anterior cruciate ligament injury in three years and Dream Team centre Bill Tupou, who can also play wing, is also on their casualty list.

Chester described Caton-Brown as a “perfect fit” to replace Johnstone.