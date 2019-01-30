Wakefield Trinity: Jacob Miller’s expecting stern test at London Broncos

BETFRED SUPER League is more open than ever this year, according to Wakefield Trinity captain Jacob Miller – and that means new boys London Broncos will pose a stern first test on Sunday.

It is the second successive season Trinity have visited the promoted team in round one and Miller predicted: “They will be full of beans, their first game back in Super League.”

Wakefield Trinity captain Jacob Miller with London Broncos skipper Jay Pitts.

He said: “They’ll have a lot of people wanting to prove a few people wrong so it’s going to be very tough for us, but it’s going to be tough no matter who you play this season.

“I think it is going to be one of the most open competitions in a long time and I think anyone can beat anyone on their day.

“We are going to have to make sure we turn up with the right attitude.”

Trinity have been in training since November and Miller insisted Sunday can’t come soon enough.

“Everyone’s ready,” he said.

“We have had a big pre-season, we did a bit of extra running for the new rule changes, to try to speed things up a bit and everyone’s in good order ready for the season.”

It will be a big day for Miller personally and he described being made captain as “an honour”.

“I did a little bit last year when Kirmo [Danny Kirmond] was out injured,” he said. “I got a little taste for it then and we have got some big senior players here who can help me along the way while I get the hang of it.”

Kirmond remains club captain and Miller insisted he will still have a big leadership role to play this year.

“Whenever he is in the sheds or around the place he will always be the captain of the team,” he said.

“He has done such a good job and he has got the respect of absolutely everyone in the changing rooms.

“I will still be picking his brains and learning from him while he’s still around and the likes of Broughy [Danny Brough] and Craig Kopczak and Ingy [Anthony England], the other senior players.

“I will be leaning on them a lot.”

Miller will team up with new signing Brough for the first time in a competitive game this weekend and their half-back partnership will be pivotal to Trinity’s prospects of a successful season.

Miller admitted their combination is a “work in progress”, but stressed: “I am very excited about playing with him, he has been around for 400-plus games so he has got a wealth of experience. Hopefully we can hit the ground running and keep building from that and get firing towards the back end of the season.”

Trinity have finished fifth in each of the past two campaigns which would be good enough for a place in the play-offs this year.

“We aren’t putting too much pressure on ourselves,” Miller added.

“We’re going to take it week by week and see where that puts us come August time, but everyone will be setting goals to be playing finals footy and we are no different to that.”