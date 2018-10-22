Wakefield Trinity in talks to bring Brough back to Belle Vue

Danny Brough is in talks to make a sensational return to Wakefield Trinity, the Yorkshire Evening Post understands.

The Huddersfield Giants stand-off spent two seasons at Belle Vue between 2008 and 2009 before moving to the John Smith's Stadium.

The former Steve Prescott Man of Steel won the Albert Goldthorpe Medal in his first year with Wakefield.

He went on to play a total of 57 games for the club, scoring 19 tries and kicking 203 goals.

The 35-year-old has been with the Giants since 2010 and this season moved up to seventh in the all-time leading scorers list.

Wakefield have already confirmed the arrival of Salford Red Devils forward Craig Kopczak on a one-year deal and it is believed that Brough will join him as the club's next major signing.