Wakefield Trinity handed injury boost over Matty Ashurst’s foot ligament damage

Wakefield Trinity have been handed a boost on the injury front with Matty Ashurst expected to be back in action sooner than anticipated, writes BEN McKENNA.

The 29-year-old was forced off the field during Wakefield’s 35-18 win at Leeds Rhinos last Friday. It has now been confirmed that Ashurst has damaged ligaments in his foot and will be out of action for the next couple of weeks.

Chester’s side is already without Craig Huby for at least three months after he dislocated his shoulder against St Helens. However, club physio Ryan Carmody insists Ashurst’s injury could have been much worse.

“It looked a nasty injury and he was in a lot of pain when it happened,” said Carmody.

“He was forced off the field [at Leeds], we scanned him the other day and it is pretty positive news. Initially, he was complaining of pain around the knee and the ankle and on the foot. But when it settled down it was more his foot. He has disrupted a couple of ligaments in his foot, so he is potentially going to be missing a couple of weeks. But that’s a lot less than first feared so we are pleased.”

Ashurst has played in all four of Wakefield’s Super League games so far this season but will miss Sunday’s clash with KR.

Trinity won both of their matches against the Robins last year, recording their highest score and winning margin against Hull KR in the Super League era with a 54-18 victory last May.