Wakefield Trinity consider dipping into loan market after Tom Johnstone injury

WAKEFIELD TRINITY could dip into the loan market to replace stricken winger Tom Johnstone.

The England flier suffered his second anterior cruciate ligament injury in three seasons during last Friday’s win at Hull and will not play again this season.

Chris Chester.

Johnstone’s centre Bill Tupou, who featured alongside him in last year’s Betfred Super League Dream Team, was also hurt last week and will miss the visit of Warrington Wolves in two days’ time.

Asked about the options for replacing Johnstone, Trinity coach Chris Chester said the club have the potential to bring a player in on loan.

“We’ll sit down after the game on Thursday night,” he said.

“I said to Michael [Carter, the club’s chief executive] if we get one more injury in the outside-backs we’re in a bit of strife.

Wakefield Trinity's Bill Tupou.

“Last year we had a little bit more depth with Mason Caton-Brown.

“This year we’ve got young Lee Kershaw, we have Rocky [Hampshire] as well that can play there, but we don’t really want to disrupt something that’s going well already [at full-back] just for the sake of filling one position.”

He added: “We’ve had a few names thrown at us, but we’ll wait and see what happens on Thursday.

“We’ll know more about Bill over the next 24 or 48 hours and then I’ll sit down with Michael and John [Minards] the chairman to see what we can bring in and what quality is out there. It has to be the right fit for the club as well.”

Tupou is not facing a long layoff, Chester confirmed.

He revealed: “He has got a bit of damage to his lateral ligament.

“He’ll miss this week, but we’re hopeful for the week after.

“It’s nothing long-term. We were all fearing the worst when they were both getting on the bus with knee brace and crutches.

“To lose two guys like that who regularly get 130 to 150 metres per game, they’re going to be hard shoes to fill I suppose, but it gives someone like Joe Arundel an opportunity and we have a little bit of cover there.”