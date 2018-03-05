Wakefield Trinity: Coach Chester left with a selection headache after latest, record triumph

BOSS CHRIS Chester was “delighted” after Wakefield Trinity rewrote the history books with a 22-4 victory over Huddersfield Giants.

It is the first time since 1945 Trinity have won their opening four league games in the top-flight and they remain second in Betfred Super League, behind St Helens on points difference.

Wakefield's wonder winger Tom Johnstone was rested for the win over Huddersfield. PIC: Scott Merrylees

Trinity were forced to defend for most of the opening quarter, but rallied to score three tries to Giants’ one and they kept the visitors scoreless in the second half.

“Defensively I thought we were outstanding from minute one to minute 80,” said Chester, who rested Reece Lyne, Tom Johnstone and Justin Horo.

“We never looked in any trouble, certainly in the second half.

“Even when they were camped on our line we looked comfortable defending what they threw at us.

On-the-mend Tyler Randell could be in the Wakefield squad to face Wigan next time out. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I was a little bit disappointed with the way we conceded their try, but I am absolutely delighted with the performance.

“We made some changes and brought a few guys in and it has made my job very difficult come picking a side next week because the guys who came in did a fantastic job.”

Chester added: “We’re four from four now and we’ve got nothing to fear going over to Wigan next Sunday.

“We are proud of having won our first four, but we want to go five from five.

“If we continue with the same desire and belief we will be a force to be reckoned with.

“I still don’t think we are hitting our straps with the ball, there’s load of improvement in us.”

Of his decision to rest in-form winger Johnstone, Chester said: “It is a team sport. We are not a one-man team. The guys who came in have done themselves and the club proud.

“It was a decision we made with Tom. He has still got a plate in his leg from a broken ankle last year and training on the three-g pitch aggravated it.

“We’ve rotated the squad to make sure the guys are ready for the Easter period in three weeks’ time.”

Chester said Trinity came through with no new injuries and Tyler Randell could return from injury against Wigan.