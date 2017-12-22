Wakefield Trinity: Club set to stay at Belle Vue after “misunderstandings” sorted out

WAKEFIELD TRINITY will be staying at Belle Vue in 2018 after patching up their differences with the stadium’s owner.

The club’s future at the 138-year-old site had been in doubt since October when plans for a new community stadium there, announced the previous month, appeared to collapse. Trinity then threatened to take the local council to court in a bid to secure a move to a new site at Newmarket, near the M62, but the club now say the Belle Vue community stadium scheme is back up and running following a “positive” meeting with owners 88M Property Group, who also held talks involving Wakefield Council.

In a statement released by the club, Trinity owner Michael Carter and 88M Group chairman Manni Hussain said previous “misunderstandings” have been resolved. The statement said: “Both parties have agreed to re-engage to drive forward proposals for a new community stadium at Belle Vue, to be delivered in 2020.

“Both parties are committed to delivering quickly a scheme that works for all and will bring much needed community facilities to the district.

“On the back of this, agreement has been reached for Wakefield Trinity to remain at Belle Vue for the 2018 playing season.”

Trinity also say they accept there is “no basis” for any legal action against the council.