Wakefield Trinity: Chester is ready to juggle his squad

WAKEFIELD TRINITY coach Chris Chester admits he will have to perform a balancing act this weekend as his side prepare for two huge games in five days.

Trinity are at home to Castleford Tigers on Thursday and visit Hull on Easter Monday. Chester has a largely healthy squad to choose from and will name his initial 19 for the Castleford game today.

“I’m going to have to get my thinking cap on and have a look at the squad and team for this weekend,” he said.

“Thursday is a big derby game and we want our best team out there, but I’m mindful we have another game four days later.

“There will be a bit of rotation and I will give some guys a run-out this week.”

Chester said Joe Arundel, Kyle Wood and Mason Caton-Brown are all likely to be recalled for at least one of the Easter matches.

Ben Jones-Bishop suffered what Chester described as a bad dead-leg against Warrington. Bill Tupou sustained a similar injury, though that is less severe.

He is also hopeful David Fifita will be available after his late withdrawal from the side which lost at Warrington.

Fifita has a groin problem and Chester said: “He didn’t pull through the warm-up. “It wasn’t worth risking him, especially with the period we’ve got coming up.”