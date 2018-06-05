Wakefield Trinity: Break has benefited Trinity says boss Chester

WAKEFIELD TRINITY will be refreshed and raring to go when they take on visitors Wigan Warriors in two days’ time, coach Chris Chester says.

Trinity have not played since winning 19-6 at Widnes Vikings on May 25.

Chris Annakin

That result left them just one point adrift of Leeds Rhinos in Betfred Super League and they will climb to sixth if they win on Thursday.

Chester reckons Trinity have benefited from last weekend’s break and he said: “It has helped.

“Some of the players had a bit of time off at the start of last week and it will have done people like Matty Ashurst, who have been carrying knocks, a lot of good.

“It probably did come at a good time. Bumps and bruises and injuries have been catching up on us and to have that week off has been good for everybody.

“It seems to have been a long season and there’s still another eight rounds to go before the split [into Super-8s and Qualifiers).”

Chester will name his initial squad to face Wigan today and said Ashurst, who missed the game at Widnes, will be included, but Chris Annakin is unavailable.

“He’s at his brother’s wedding,” the coach revealed. “He has just got himself back in the team, but it’s something we have known about for quite a few months and we’re not going to stand in his way.

“He has got an important part to play, he goes with our best wishes and he will come into my thoughts for next week’s game against Warrington.”

Wigan are in a two-game losing run since coach Shaun Wane announced he will step down at the end of this season.

“All the games we’ve played against them over the last 12-18 months have been pretty close,” Chester observed.

“We know we need to play well. He [Wane] will have them fired up, they are coming on the back of a couple of tough losses and we are expecting a backlash, but it is up to us to go after them.

“Every game from here on is going to be a big one because we’ve put ourselves in a really good position and we really want to kick on.”