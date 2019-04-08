Wakefield Trinity are finally hitting their straps says Dave Fifita

BIG BOPPER Dave Fifita reckons Wakefield Trinity are beginning to show their true colours.

Fifita took his tally of tries for the season to five in the last-gasp 17-16 win over Huddersfield Giants which kept Trinity in Betfred Super League’s fourth spot.

We got there in the end and it just shows what kind of team we are. We’re always in it right through to the last minute. Dave Fifita

It was Wakefield’s second successive victory and Fifita said: “We put ourselves in the top four last week and we just wanted to work on consistency.

“We got there in the end and it just shows what kind of team we are. We’re always in it right through to the last minute.

“It’s something we’ve been talking about as we’ve fallen just short against a couple of teams like Warrington and Saints. It just shows how much bond we have as a team.”

Fifita added: “We’ve worked on a goal and so far we’re getting there. We’ll take it into this Friday’s game against Wigan and if we keep winning at home we should go better from there.”

Fifita’s two tries against Giants could have been three. He saw a touchdown ruled out for a double movement, but had no complaints about the decision.

“The ref was right there,” he said. “He makes the calls at the end of the day. All I can say is the ball didn’t touch the ground so I just sat there and put it down! It is what it is.”

Trinity were forced to dig deep by a Giants outfit who are improving after a difficult start to the year.

Fifita said: “They are a young team, we knew they’d be young and explosive.

“They were great and they have been for the last two weeks. We knew they’d be good and we didn’t take them lightly.”

Almost inevitably, Danny Brough was the match winner against his previous club with a late drop goal – and Fifita had a ringside seat.

“He was right behind me, I thought he was going to hit me on the back of my head,” he recalled.

“I actually put my head down! It’s one of his biggest aspects; his kicking game is great and there’s a lot of trust even between him and Jacob [Miller].

“It goes to either one it’s going over so that’s good.”