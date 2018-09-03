Wakefield Trinity aim to celebrate with a high-five finish says Jones-Bishop

FIFTH PLACE in Betfred Super League is firmly in Wakefield Trinity’s sights after their stunning 42-16 win at Huddersfield Giants.

Trinity remained sixth in the table, but are now just two points behind previously in-form Giants.

Winger Ben Jones-Bishop scored one of Trinity’s seven tries in a victory which effectively ended Giants’ play-offs hopes and boosted Wakefield’s prospects of matching last year’s league position.

The semi-finals are out of reach, but Jones-Bishop stressed: “We want to finish the season well.

“There’s four more games to go, four big games.

“We have got some big teams to play who are fighting for the top-four themselves.

“Nothing’s easy, but we will have a good crack and give it our best.”

Last Friday’s game ended a run of three successive defeats by Huddersfield and was Giants’ first home league defeat since April.

They looked set to extend their six-game winning run when they raced into a 12-0 lead inside 17 minutes and were 10 points ahead early in the second half, but Wakefield hit back strongly and wrapped up the points with six unanswered tries in the final half an hour.

“Things probably didn’t go as we’d planned in the first half,” Jones-Bishop reflected.

“We went through a period where we had to dig in, but in the second half we turned things around and we played some nice rugby.”

With only pride at stake Trinity, who visit second-placed Wigan Warriors this Thursday, could have thrown in the towel when Giants raced into their early lead, but Jones-Bishop said: “We’ve played them five times competitively this year and we were keen not to have another loss and we are still chasing fifth.

“We weren’t too downbeat at 12-0 down.

“It was probably our errors at their end of the field, giving away penalties and not finishing our sets.

“We turned it around in the second half and played with a lot of confidence and enjoyment.”

All Trinity’s seven tries were scored by backs, but Jones-Bishop felt the effort from their pack – lacking big men Anthony England and David Fifita – was outstanding.

He said: “In the first half Huddersfield were on top for a while, but we turned it around and our middles really dug in.

“When we get a quick play-the-ball, if we can give our halves space with the ball, with the strike we’ve got on the edges we are pretty confident we can rack up some points.”