Wakefield Trinity 6 Hull KR 10: A case of ‘after the Lord Mayor’s show’ for Trin’

AFTER THE Lord Mayor’s Show came the dustcart as inconsistent Wakefield Trinity slumped to a shock 10-6 home defeat by Hull KR.

Having played superbly to win at Leeds Rhinos in their previous game, Trinity were brought firmly down to earth in a scrappy encounter which produced only one try.

This efford by Wakefield winger Tom Johnstone against Hull KR was ruled out. PIC: Simon Hulme

The game was dominated by a gale-force wind and heavy pitch which meant there were few opportunities for open rugby.

Only the second tryless match in Super League history was on the cards until Danny McGuire touched down after Trinity’s defence failed to deal with a kick seven minutes left.

Trinity had led three times, through penalty goals, but failed to make the most of their chances in the second half.

Wakefield would have been delighted to go in at the break all square, but were kicking themselves at the end.

Wakefield's Tinirau Arona gets his head down against Hull KR and a gale-force wind. PIC: Simon Hulme

Early on they were aided by some poor discipline from Rovers who conceded six consecutive penalties at one stage.

The fourth of those, nine minutes before the interval, was for a ball steal on David Fifita close to Rovers’ posts and Danny Brough took the two.

McGuire said something out of turn to referee Tom Grant following the kick and was sin-binned, his second yellow card for dissent in successive games.

Ironically, McGuire has been standing in as captain during Joel Tomkins’ two-game suspension for comments made to a referee.

In the set following McGuire’s temporary exit Rovers were penalised again and then marched 10 metres for back chat by Josh Drinkwater.

Even so, they managed to square the scores before the break through a long-range penalty kick by Craig Hall on 35 minutes.

Hall had earlier hit a post with a similar attempt from halfway. Try-scoring chances in the first half were limited to a break by Hall and a stepping run by Trinity’s Tinirau Arona, who was pulled down just short.

Justin Horo was a blade of grass short of sliding over for Trinity at the start of the second half and the same player was kept out by Hauraki’s fine tackle.

Wakefield went back in front on 53 minutes. Keegan Hirst made a strong impact off the bench and was the victim of interference close to the line which allowed Brough to boot his second goal.

Trinity opted to tap a kickable penalty moments later when Hull KR were placed on a team warning, which proved a mistake. Yet another penalty followed in the resulting set, but strangely referee Grant kept his yellow card in his pocket.

Rovers equalised for the second time with 20 minutes left through a Hall penalty, after interference by Horo. With 13 minutes left Jacob Miller’s cross kick was brilliantly taken by Tom Johnstone, but he was adjudged to have been forced into touch by Hall before he could get the ball down.

A couple of minutes later Brough again took the two after a penalty for obstruction, but there was one last twist when Drinkwater’s high kick was batted back by Jimmy Keinhorst and McGuire picked up to dive over for a disputed try. Hall converted off the touchline and Rovers held on under some late pressure.

Wakefield Trinity: Hampshire, Jones-Bishop, Lyne, Tupou, Johnstone, Miller, Brough, Fifita, Wood, King, Batchelor, Kirmond, Arona. Subs Horo, Pauli, Kopczak, Hirst.

Hull KR: Dagger, Oakes, Keinhorst, Vaivai, Hall, McGuire, Drinkwater, Masoe, Lee, Jewitt, Hauraki, Linnett, Lawler. Subs Garbutt, Greenwood, Addy, Atkin.

Referee: Tom Grant (Leeds).

Attendance: 5,559.