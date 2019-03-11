Wakefield coach Chester calls for video refs at all games after decisions go Hull KR’s way

UPSET WAKEFIELD Trinity coach Chris Chester called for video referees to be used at every fixture after his side’s surprise 10-6 home loss to Hull KR.

Trinity led three times and did not go behind until the 74th minute when Danny McGuire touched down for the game’s only try.

This efford by Wakefield winger Tom Johnstone against Hull KR was ruled out. PIC: Simon Hulme

Just 10 minutes earlier Tom Johnstone appeared to have scored, but referee Tom Grant ruled he was in touch before getting the ball down.

Chester felt that should have been given – and was adamant Hull KR knocked on before the ball reached McGuire for his decisive touchdown.

“It wasn’t a try,” Chester insisted of the winning score.

“The Tom Johnstone one, he has got the ball down – it’s a perfectly good try.

Hull KR's veteran former Leeds Rhinos playmaker Danny McGuire scored the winning try to break Wakefield hearts. PIC: Richard Sellers/PA Wire

“I have always been a big advocate of video referees at every game.

“Those kind of decisions you have got to get right.”

Chester was also upset there was no sin-binning when Rovers conceded a penalty in the set after being placed on a team warning.

And he added: “It’s twice we’ve had this referee and he seemed to let anything go today.

“I thought the rucks were a disgrace, you could get away with anything.

“My blokes probably got away with a few things as well, but just slowing the play down, you could not get any momentum.”

The defeat came after successive Betfred Super League wins and Chester admitted his team should have done better in the final 40 minutes when they had the elements in their favour.

He said: “There was nothing between the teams, it was a poor game.

“The conditions played a massive part.

“I was fairly confident at half-time, with the wind in our favour, but it seemed to die down in the second half.

“I was disappointed with a few things in the second half, probably our management of the game needed to be a bit better.

“They’ve come here and played some footy and we were probably guilty of going into our shell a little bit. Hull KR played well, they moved the ball well.”