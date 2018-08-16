Video: Wakefield Trinity’s ambition is to have fun in Super-8s says Huby

PROP CRAIG Huby says Wakefield Trinity are out to have some fun in the Betfred Super-8s.

Trinity kicked off with a 31-13 win at Hull six days ago and begin their home campaign against leaders St Helens tonight.

Wakefield Trinity's Craig Huby.

With Trinity eight points outside the top-four the play-offs are almost certainly out of reach, but Huby reckons that means they can play with freedom, enjoy themselves and cause some upsets.

“Now the pressure of getting into the eight is off we can have a little bit of fun and I think that’s showing,” said the former Castleford Tigers and Huddersfield Giants front-rower.

Saints, beaten at Wakefield in April, are eight points clear at the top, but have suffered successive defeats and could be vulnerable tonight.

Huby said: “They are probably in a bit of a hole so it’s a good opportunity for us to get a good result again.

Scott Grix.

“Coming to Belle Vue it’s not a place a lot of teams like to come and we’ve got a bit of confidence. The boys are wanting to have fun. We can probably affect how the top-four’s going to be and where teams finish.

“There’s no pressure, it’s just about enjoying it and having fun with your mates.”

Huby, who is under contract for next season with an option for 2020, is on the comeback trail after a long lay-off due to a knee injury and is enjoying making an impact off the bench.

“I’m slowly getting back into it,” he said. “I probably came back a bit earlier than expected so it has taken a bit longer to get back in, but I’m starting to feel a little bit better.

James Batchelor.

“Hopefully I can get the next six games under my belt and kick on for a good pre-season. The last couple of weeks we’ve made a point – me, Pauli [Pauli], T [Tinirau Arona] and Woody [Kyle Wood] – that we want to change the game a bit when we come on. Luckily for us we’ve been able to do that.”

Huby’s try against Hull broke his duck for the season and ensured he won’t have to do a nude run as punishment when the campaign ends.

“It’s good to do it with seven games to go,” Huby said. “It has been a bit of a running joke with me and Keegs [Keegan Hirst] the last couple of weeks, if I’m near the line I’m not going to pass to him and vice-versa.

“I thought I’d blown it when Woody dummied about four times, but he passed it and I got over. The nudey is not something I want to start at 32. I think I was 17 the last time I did it!”

Trinity’s squad for tonight includes the 17 players who beat Hull, plus full-back Scott Grix, who has been sidelined since May due to a shoulder injury, and forward James Batchelor.

Saints are without suspended forward Luke Thompson. Adam Swift drops out from the team which lost to Huddersfield, but Matty Smith, Regan Grace, Aaron Smith and Jack Ashworth are all in contention for a recall.

St Helens: from Lomax, Makinson, Percival, Fages, M Smith, Roby, Amor, Taia, Wilkin, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Douglas, Knowles, Richardson, Grace, Lees, Ashworth, Barba, A Smith, Costello.

Wakefield Trinity: from Grix, Johnstone, Tupou, Lyne, Jones-Bishop, Miller, Fifita, Wood, England, Ashurst, Randell, Horo, Pauli, Arona, Huby, Batchelor, Jowitt, Annakin, Hampshire.

Referee: Liam Moore (Wigan).

Kick-off: Tonight, 7.45pm.